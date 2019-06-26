ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Shares of TSE:ECN traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 231,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,363. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.13 and a 52 week high of C$4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.34.
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$75.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$75.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.
