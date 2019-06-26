ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of TSE:ECN traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 231,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,363. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.13 and a 52 week high of C$4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.34.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$75.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$75.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.18.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler  Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

