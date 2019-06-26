Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Eastgroup Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Eastgroup Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 62.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eastgroup Properties to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $115.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.82. Eastgroup Properties has a 1 year low of $87.69 and a 1 year high of $119.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.83 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.47.

In related news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $104,401.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,349,588.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

