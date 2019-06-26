Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie set a $100.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.95.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.72. The company had a trading volume of 440,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $111.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 4.94%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 69.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,445,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,437,000 after buying an additional 1,418,021 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 33,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

