E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) Plans $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

ELF opened at C$745.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$777.21. E-L Financial has a 12-month low of C$734.03 and a 12-month high of C$834.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported C$71.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that E-L Financial will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$750.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,094,500.

E-L Financial Company Profile

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and a limited partnership and other private companies.

