Dxi Energy (TSE:DXI) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of Dxi Energy Inc (TSE:DXI) dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 7,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 157,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,080.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04.

Dxi Energy (TSE:DXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.29 million during the quarter.

DXI Energy Inc acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of 13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta.

