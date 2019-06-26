Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Dmc Global has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years. Dmc Global has a payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dmc Global to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $61.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.18. Dmc Global has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.85 million, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.28. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dmc Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dmc Global news, insider Ian Grieves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $103,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,885.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $305,946.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,828 shares of company stock worth $474,481. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BOOM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dmc Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Dmc Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sidoti lowered Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $79.00 price objective on Dmc Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

