DEXUS Property Group to Issue Final Dividend of $0.23 (ASX:DXS)

DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Shares of DXS stock traded down A$0.15 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting A$13.34 ($9.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,102,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,000. DEXUS Property Group has a 52-week low of A$9.60 ($6.81) and a 52-week high of A$13.74 ($9.74). The company has a 50-day moving average of A$13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion and a PE ratio of 9.31.
About DEXUS Property Group
