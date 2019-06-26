DEXUS Property Group to Issue Final Dividend of $0.23 (ASX:DXS)

DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of DXS stock traded down A$0.15 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting A$13.34 ($9.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,102,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,000. DEXUS Property Group has a 52-week low of A$9.60 ($6.81) and a 52-week high of A$13.74 ($9.74). The company has a 50-day moving average of A$13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion and a PE ratio of 9.31.

About DEXUS Property Group

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $28.9 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

