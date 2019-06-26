Deutsche Bank Lowers BT Group (LON:BTA) Price Target to GBX 175

BT Group (LON:BTA) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BT Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 276.50 ($3.61).

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.