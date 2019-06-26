Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.60

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.60 and last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 1453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.30.

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

