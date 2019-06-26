Darden Restaurants, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research report issued on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 31.61%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Shares of DRI opened at $123.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.88. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $95.83 and a fifty-two week high of $125.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,687,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,521,879,000 after acquiring an additional 673,563 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 543.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,876 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 321,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,133,000 after acquiring an additional 157,748 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

