Daniel S. Bloomstein Sells 3,000 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) Stock

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) VP Daniel S. Bloomstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.85. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $24.63.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $504.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.16 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 6.18%. Analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 812,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 32,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,015,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

