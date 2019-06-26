Cryptaur 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,318.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 109.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $8.79 million and $22,318.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $731.65 or 0.05702606 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00030885 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000222 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,797,727,134 tokens. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

