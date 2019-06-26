Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.12. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.31 and a one year high of C$16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRR.UN. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.64.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

