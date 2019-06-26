Critical Comparison: Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) versus Penumbra (NASDAQ:PEN)

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Atossa Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Atossa Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Penumbra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Atossa Genetics and Penumbra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atossa Genetics N/A N/A -$11.40 million ($5.50) -0.42 Penumbra $444.94 million 13.04 $6.60 million $0.51 327.39

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Atossa Genetics. Atossa Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atossa Genetics and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atossa Genetics N/A -136.07% -85.86% Penumbra 2.51% 5.84% 4.75%

Risk & Volatility

Atossa Genetics has a beta of 3.48, suggesting that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atossa Genetics and Penumbra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atossa Genetics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Penumbra 0 1 6 0 2.86

Atossa Genetics currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 289.61%. Penumbra has a consensus target price of $167.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.14%. Given Atossa Genetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atossa Genetics is more favorable than Penumbra.

Summary

Penumbra beats Atossa Genetics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc. a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions. It offers ForeCYTE Breast Aspirator and FullCYTE Breast Aspirator, which collects specimens of nipple aspirate fluid (NAF)for cytological testing at a laboratory; and a transport kit to assist with the packaging and transport of NAF samples to a laboratory, as well as manufactures and sells various medical devices primarily consisting of tools to assist breast surgeons. Atossa Genetics Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands. It also offers neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands. In addition, the company provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand. Further, it offers detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as a complementary device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the POD Packing Coil brand. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

