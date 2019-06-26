Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE:CS opened at $11.58 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,379,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

