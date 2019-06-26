Crave Trading Up 63.8% This Week (CRAVE)

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Crave has a market cap of $174,940.00 and $57.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crave coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. During the last week, Crave has traded 63.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moin (MOIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000531 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000097 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000175 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crave Coin Profile

CRAVE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 15,366,648 coins. The official message board for Crave is forum.crave.cc . Crave’s official website is crave.cc . Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crave

Crave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

