CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.22 Per Share

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

CoreSite Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 33.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. CoreSite Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 96.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect CoreSite Realty to earn $5.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.98. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $82.64 and a twelve month high of $120.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

COR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

In related news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $685,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,393.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $66,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,369 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

