Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CORE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Core-Mark to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.83.

CORE opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

In other news, Director Harvey L. Tepner sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey L. Tepner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORE. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 1,638.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

