Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have commented on CTRL. BidaskClub raised shares of Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group cut shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of Control4 stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. 17,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,610. Control4 has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Control4 had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Control4 will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Born sold 3,570 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $84,394.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phil Molyneux sold 23,374 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $554,898.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,317.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,944 shares of company stock worth $662,924 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Control4 by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Control4 by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Control4 during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Control4 by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Control4 during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

