Contrasting Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) & Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) and Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Liberty Global and Liberty Latin America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Latin America 0 0 2 0 3.00

Liberty Latin America has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.98%. Given Liberty Latin America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Latin America is more favorable than Liberty Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Global and Liberty Latin America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $11.96 billion 1.53 $725.30 million N/A N/A Liberty Latin America $3.71 billion 0.84 -$361.05 million ($1.99) -8.64

Liberty Global has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Latin America.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Global has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Global and Liberty Latin America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global 16.23% -2.41% -0.20% Liberty Latin America N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Liberty Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty Latin America beats Liberty Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes. The company provides entertainment, sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. It also offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, it offers community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the Internet; public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places. In addition, the company provides circuit-switched telephony services; and mobile services comprising voice, short message service, and Internet access. Further, it offers voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. Liberty Global plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services in 18 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the brands of C&W, VTR, Liberty Puerto Rico, Cabletica, BTC, Flow, and Móvil. Liberty Latin America Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

