Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.57.

CTTAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Independent Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of CTTAF remained flat at $$147.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 779. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.20. Continental has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $265.25.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

