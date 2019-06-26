Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Down 61.7% in June

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the May 15th total of 16,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

CNFR traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.56. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Conifer will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Brian J. Roney bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 331,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,205.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management owned about 0.22% of Conifer worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Conifer in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

