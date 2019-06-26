Comparing Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) & RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) and RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

RMR Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Wilhelmina International does not pay a dividend. RMR Group pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RMR Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Wilhelmina International and RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International 0.67% 1.98% 1.17% RMR Group 14.31% 16.42% 13.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wilhelmina International and RMR Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International $77.85 million 0.41 $860,000.00 N/A N/A RMR Group $404.98 million 3.34 $96.04 million $2.33 18.58

RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wilhelmina International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of RMR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.7% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of RMR Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RMR Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wilhelmina International and RMR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A RMR Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

RMR Group has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.84%. Given RMR Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RMR Group is more favorable than Wilhelmina International.

Summary

RMR Group beats Wilhelmina International on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites. The company also represents artists in the hair, makeup, photography, and stylist arenas to various companies in the media, advertising, retail, pharmaceutical, and music industries. In addition, it is involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; and television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, London, Chicago, the United States, and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

