CloakCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $38,080.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00008878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bitbns, Upbit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 65.4% higher against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $38,080.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00010401 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00007407 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001526 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00050821 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,305,760 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Mercatox, Binance, YoBit, Bitbns, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

