Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) will announce $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.75. Chubb reported earnings of $2.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $10.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. Chubb had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.90.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $400,180.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $283,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,146 shares of company stock worth $50,781,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 100.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,039,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,632,000 after buying an additional 7,040,520 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 12,660.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,509,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,576,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,675,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,252,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,037,250,000 after purchasing an additional 875,406 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $3.94 on Wednesday, hitting $147.00. 89,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,787. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.23. Chubb has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

