Chrysalis VCT plc. (LON:CYS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4 Per Share

Chrysalis VCT plc. (LON:CYS) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Chrysalis VCT’s previous dividend of $3.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Chrysalis VCT stock traded down GBX 8.55 ($0.11) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 60 ($0.78). The firm has a market cap of $17.32 million and a PE ratio of 54.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 45.37. Chrysalis VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.60 ($0.87).

Chrysalis VCT Company Profile

Chrysalis VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializing in expansion acquisitions, management buyout, and turnaround investments. The fund primarily invests in small and medium sized companies across a variety of sectors and does not prefer to invest in startups and early stage high tech and pharmaceutical businesses.

