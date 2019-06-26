Chatham Asset Management, Llc Sells 438,085 Shares of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Stock

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 438,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $13,383,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 8,169 shares of Twin River Worldwide stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $270,802.35.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 26,003 shares of Twin River Worldwide stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $832,096.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 80,100 shares of Twin River Worldwide stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $2,494,314.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 77,251 shares of Twin River Worldwide stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $2,375,468.25.

Shares of Twin River Worldwide stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $120.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRWH. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $55,687,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $3,815,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $1,779,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

TRWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Union Gaming Research initiated coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

