Charter Hall Retail REIT Announces Final Dividend of $0.15 (ASX:CQR)

Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

ASX CQR opened at A$4.68 ($3.32) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$4.57. Charter Hall Retail REIT has a 52-week low of A$4.03 ($2.86) and a 52-week high of A$4.79 ($3.40). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.96. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55.

About Charter Hall Retail REIT

Charter Hall Retail REIT is a leading listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio of high quality Australian supermarket anchored convenience based retail. Charter Hall Retail REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

