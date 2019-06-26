Charter Hall Education Trust to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:CQE)

Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

ASX:CQE traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting A$3.75 ($2.66). The stock had a trading volume of 501,912 shares. Charter Hall Education Trust has a one year low of A$2.61 ($1.85) and a one year high of A$3.94 ($2.79). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.69.

Charter Hall Education Trust Company Profile

Charter Hall Education Trust is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in early learning properties. Charter Hall Education Trust is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC), one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

