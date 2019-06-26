CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to post sales of $2.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $12.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.83 billion to $13.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $14.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 price objective on CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,227,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,775. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $357,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 98,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,437.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $198,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,780 shares of company stock worth $1,573,746. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,775,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $146,903,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,472,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,131 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $69,287,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

