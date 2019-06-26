CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to post sales of $2.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $12.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.83 billion to $13.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $14.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 price objective on CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,227,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,775. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $357,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 98,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,437.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $198,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,780 shares of company stock worth $1,573,746. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,775,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $146,903,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,472,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,131 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $69,287,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Further Reading: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.