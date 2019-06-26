Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.28 ($21.25).

Several research firms recently commented on CA. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.10 ($23.37) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.20 ($17.67) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of Carrefour stock traded up €0.23 ($0.27) on Friday, reaching €16.68 ($19.39). 2,782,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. Carrefour has a 52 week low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 52 week high of €23.68 ($27.53). The business has a 50 day moving average of €17.08.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

