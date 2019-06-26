Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CART) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.67. Carolina Trust Bancshares shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10.

Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Carolina Trust Bancshares had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares by 51.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares by 148.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART)

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services.

