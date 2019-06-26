Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €78.25 ($90.99).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €92.50 ($107.56) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Independent Research set a €76.50 ($88.95) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of AFX stock traded down €1.90 ($2.21) on Friday, reaching €84.35 ($98.08). 113,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion and a PE ratio of 58.82. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of €57.60 ($66.98) and a one year high of €92.65 ($107.73). The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €87.49.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

