Cardinal Energy Ltd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of TSE CJ traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.62. The company had a trading volume of 356,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,135. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.64. The company has a market cap of $302.04 million and a PE ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$94.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.25 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, GMP Securities increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.83.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

