CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% per year over the last three years. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE CMO opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.60 million, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $9.28.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.23 million during the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

