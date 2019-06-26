Capreit Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.86. The business had revenue of C$181.51 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Capreit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capreit in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Capreit in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.