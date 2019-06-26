CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAMP shares. ValuEngine raised CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 252,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $340.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.03. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $24.52.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.58 million. CalAmp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 134,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 156,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 79.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 171,713 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

