Brompton Split Banc Corp. (SBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Shares of TSE SBC traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$12.69. 9,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,721. The stock has a market cap of $101.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Brompton Split Banc has a 52-week low of C$10.37 and a 52-week high of C$15.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.69.
Brompton Split Banc Company Profile
