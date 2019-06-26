Brompton Split Banc Corp. (SBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of TSE SBC traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$12.69. 9,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,721. The stock has a market cap of $101.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Brompton Split Banc has a 52-week low of C$10.37 and a 52-week high of C$15.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.69.

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

