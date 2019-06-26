Brokerages Set $18.67 Target Price for Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP)

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $18.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chaparral Energy an industry rank of 107 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc acquired 1,092,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,328.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kermit Earl Reynolds acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $40,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,076,610 shares of company stock worth $15,813,106. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 8,808,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,890,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 532,429 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Chaparral Energy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,843,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,988,000 after buying an additional 493,402 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Chaparral Energy by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,131,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after buying an additional 1,109,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in Chaparral Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,748,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 245,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHAP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 323,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,357. The company has a market capitalization of $183.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. Chaparral Energy has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $49.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chaparral Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

