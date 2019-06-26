Brokerages Expect Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) to Post $0.83 EPS

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $47.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Salisbury Bancorp an industry rank of 174 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ SAL remained flat at $$39.11 during trading hours on Friday. 133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $109.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salisbury Bancorp were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

