Brokerages Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to post sales of $168.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.99 million. Kadant reported sales of $154.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $705.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $701.00 million to $709.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $741.81 million, with estimates ranging from $730.00 million to $748.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Kadant’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KAI shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kadant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

Kadant stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.24. 30,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,735. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $997.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.21. Kadant has a 52 week low of $76.44 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $132,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan W. Painter sold 11,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,080,244.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,858,973.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,539 shares of company stock worth $5,616,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kadant by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Kadant by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kadant by 2,206.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

