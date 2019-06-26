Brokerages Expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $480.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will post $480.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $497.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $467.44 million. FLIR Systems reported sales of $452.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

NASDAQ:FLIR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.45. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 23,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,186,544.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 484,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,426,148.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,358,586. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 340.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

