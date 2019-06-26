Brokerages Expect Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $400.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce $400.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400.10 million and the highest is $403.32 million. Dropbox posted sales of $339.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.58 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Dropbox stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,204,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.25. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $34.95.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $310,595.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $416,816.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,791. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,372,000 after purchasing an additional 811,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,775,000 after purchasing an additional 910,593 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 34.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,198,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,469 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dropbox by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,016,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dropbox by 25.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,653,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,642,000 after purchasing an additional 738,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

