Brokerages Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report sales of $121.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.70 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $82.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $491.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $490.10 million to $496.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $504.44 million, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $511.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, FIG Partners cut CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Anna Kan sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $101,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,087.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,758 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 553,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,128. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

