Brokerages Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.82. Booz Allen Hamilton also reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 6.24%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

NYSE BAH traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $65.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,889. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $51,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $56,685,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,216,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,968,000 after buying an additional 1,228,961 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 949.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,289,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,952,000 after buying an additional 1,166,271 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 45.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,725,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,615,000 after buying an additional 1,166,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,819,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,183,000 after buying an additional 1,154,785 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

