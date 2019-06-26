Brokerages Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $570.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce $570.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $569.46 million to $571.94 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $533.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 741.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

AEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Sandler O’Neill cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $275,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,177,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 300.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 482,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 361,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,183,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,342,000 after purchasing an additional 327,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,607,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEL traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.98. 543,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,294. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $38.56.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

