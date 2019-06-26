Brokerages Anticipate Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) will post ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Key Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.73). Key Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Key Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Key Energy Services.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $109.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.53 million. Key Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 383.21%.

KEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Key Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price target on Key Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Key Energy Services by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,393,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 377,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Key Energy Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 548,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Key Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Key Energy Services by 1,188.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 243,284 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Key Energy Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 215,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KEG traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. 510,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $42.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.74. Key Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

