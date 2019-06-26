Brokerages Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.05). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 70.30%.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.96.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Fu Growth acquired 4,347,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,956,522.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. 163,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,513. The company has a market capitalization of $111.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

