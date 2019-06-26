Brokerages Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark set a $66.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,875. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Stern sold 4,668 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $243,156.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,869.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,338 shares of company stock worth $2,946,275. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

