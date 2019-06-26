B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) Receives GBX 442.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 438.75 ($5.73).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, May 24th. Liberum Capital began coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of BME opened at GBX 316.10 ($4.13) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 355.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.21. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 436.40 ($5.70).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Gilles Petit purchased 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £8,808.40 ($11,509.73).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

